Vice President And Controller Of Affirm Holdings Trades $730K In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 11:38am   Comments
Siphelele Jiyane, Vice President And Controller at Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM), made a large buy and sell of company shares on November 8, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Siphelele Jiyane exercised options to purchase 4,106 Affirm Holdings shares at a price of $2.04 per share for a total of $8,376 on November 8. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at a price of $175.00 to raise a total of $718,550 from the stock sale.

Jiyane still owns a total of 2,868 shares of Affirm Holdings worth, $404,789.

Affirm Holdings shares are trading down 10.55% at $141.14 at the time of this writing on Wednesday morning.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Affirm Holdings's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

BZI-IT Insider sells Siphelele Jiyane

