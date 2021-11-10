 Skip to main content

Chairman And CEO Of Capri Holdings Makes $37M Sale
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 11:01am   Comments
John D Idol, Chairman And CEO at Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI), made a large insider sell on November 9, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Idol sold 572,761 shares of Capri Holdings at prices ranging from $65.03 to $67.30. The total transaction amounted to $37,576,310.

Idol still owns a total of 539,585 shares of Capri Holdings worth, $34,843,701.

Capri Holdings shares are trading up 0.26% at $64.58 at the time of this writing on Wednesday morning.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Capri Holdings's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-IT Insider sells John D IdolNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

