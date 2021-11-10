 Skip to main content

Prince Harry Says He Warned Twitter CEO Of Coup Before Capitol Riot, Rebukes Social Media Platforms For Perpetrating Misinformation
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 10:33am   Comments
Prince Harry Says He Warned Twitter CEO Of Coup Before Capitol Riot, Rebukes Social Media Platforms For Perpetrating Misinformation

 

  • Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, said he emailing Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot that "his platform was allowing a coup to be staged," Wired reports

  • "That email was sent the day before and then it happened, and I haven't heard from him since," Harry added.

  • The Capitol building was stormed by a group of Donald Trump supporters after Trump falsely disputed the outcome of the 2020 election, CNBC reports. In the weeks before the riot, there were calls for violence against Congress and the police on social media.

  • Harry criticized Twitter, Facebook, now rebranded as Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube for misinformation spread on the social media platforms. 

  • Harry highlighted the gravity of the problem, which is ruining lives and destroying families. 

  • Harry said his household would abstain from social media "until things change," but he believes change is possible. 

  • Related Content: Facebook Penalizes Groups Following Capitol Riot Backlash: WSJ

  • TWTR Price Action: Twitter shares were down 0.47% at $53.40 Wednesday morning. 

