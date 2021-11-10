 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Thinking About Buying Stock In PayPal, Palantir, GE, Lemonade Or CVS?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 8:55am   Comments
Share:
Thinking About Buying Stock In PayPal, Palantir, GE, Lemonade Or CVS?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Raymond James analyst John Davis maintained Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $340 to $264.

PayPal is trading lower by 0.4% at $204.71.

RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria downgraded Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) from Sector Perform to Underperform and lowered the price target from $25 to $19.

Palantir is trading lower by 2.2% at $23.72.

Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole Deblase upgraded General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $119 to $131.

GE is trading higher by 1% at $111.95.

See Also: General Electric Stock Gaps All The Way Up To Resistance Level

Barclays analyst Tracy Benguigui maintained Lemonade Inc (NYSE: LMND) with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $68 to $62.

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained Lemonade with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $95 to $85.

JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone maintained Lemonade with a Market Outperform and lowered the price target from $130 to $95.

Lemonade is trading lower by 1.5% at $62.02.

Mizuho analyst Ann Hynes maintained CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) with a Buy and raised the price target from $98 to $105.

CVS is trading lower by 0.2% at $92.58.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CVS + GE)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
5 Bizarre Things You May Not Know About General Electric
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: General Electric
General Electric Stock Gaps All The Way Up To Resistance Level
General Electric Announces Plans to Split Up into Three Companies
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ORICHC Wainwright & Co.Maintains31.0
PNTGRBC CapitalMaintains37.0
SAILRBC CapitalMaintains65.0
PUBMRBC CapitalMaintains56.0
PLUGRBC CapitalMaintains48.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com