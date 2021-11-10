75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) surged 436.7% to settle at $48.30 on Tuesday after the company priced its IPO at $9 per share.
- Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD) shares jumped 60.7% to close at $3.60 on Tuesday after Speedway Motorsports announced it will acquire the company for $3.61 per share in cash.
- Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) shares jumped 42.2% to close at $109.52 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also reported Q3 DAUs were up 31% year over year.
- New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) climbed 38.5% to settle at $125.97 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued sales guidance above estimates. JP Morgan upgraded New Relic from Underweight to Overweight and raised the price target from $70 to $150.
- Katapult Holdings, Inc.</b> (NASDAQ: KPLT) jumped 38.6% to close at $5.75 following upbeat Q3 results.
- Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: GFED) gained 33.4% to close at $32.03. QCR Holdings, Inc. reported acquisition of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc.
- Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: AGC) jumped 27.2% to settle at $15.60.
- Quantum Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) gained 22.1% to settle at $7.52. The company said that its Qatalyst ready-to-run quantum software was selected By BMW Group and Amazon Web Services as finalist in Quantum Computing Challenge.
- Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG) climbed 18.9% to close at $14.45. Newcrest Mining Ltd announced plans to buy the rest of Pretium Resources Inc in a deal valued at $2.8 billion.
- The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) shares gained 18.7% to close at $16.28 after reporting Q3 results.
- SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SABS) surged 16.4% to settle at $9.79.
- monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) rose 16% to close at $444.70.
- Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) gained 15.8% to close at $8.52 following Q3 results.
- Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGH) rose 15.6% to settle at $24.05. The company reported quarterly results.
- Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) gained 15% to close at $20.12 after the company said that its lidar solution has been selected to be part of the sensor suite in the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion autonomous vehicle reference platform.
- Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE: FSP) surged 14.9% to settle at $5.57 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE: TREX) gained 14.7% to close at $132.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) rose 14.7% to close at $5.01.
- Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) climbed 14.5% to settle at $166.27 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) gained 14.1% to settle at $6.95 after gaining 57% on Monday.
- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) rose 13.9% to close at $4.67. Sensus Healthcare, last week, posted Q3 earnings of $0.01 per share.
- Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) gained 13.1% to settle at $5.36 after the company said its advanced perception solution is now supported on the NVIDIA DRIVE platform.
- Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROVR) rose 12.7% to close at $13.85 after the company posted upbeat quarterly sales and raised FY21 sales guidance.
- Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) shares gained 12.5% to close at $7.01 following Q3 results.
- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) rose 12.1% to close at $10.09. ADT reported third-quarter sales of $1.32 billion, increasing 1% year-over-year, beating the consensus of $1.29 billion. Additionally, the company agreed to acquire Sunpro Solar, a provider of residential solar installation, for a total enterprise value of $825 million, comprised of $160 million cash and 77.8 million shares of ADT common stock.
- SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) gained 11.6% to close at $3.46. SurgePays said it expects to eclipse 15,000 customer mark in November.
- Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) rose 10.8% to close at $15.75 following Q3 results.
- EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) rose 10.2% to settle at $14.80. EVgo reported an expansion to its EV charging program for rideshare drivers on Uber’s platform.
- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) jumped 6.3% to close at $2.69 following strong quarterly results.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) gained 6% to close at $0.7509 after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement under which Naked will acquire the outstanding stock in three entities comprising Cenntro Automotive Group.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) dipped 38.7% to close at $7.96 on Tuesday after the company reported Q3 2021 EPS results were down year over year.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) dipped 29.9% to close at $7.29. Pioneer Power Solutions shares jumped 219% on Monday after the company announced the launch of its E-Boost portfolio of mobile Electric Vehicle charging solutions for a full range of applications.
- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: STTK) fell 28.6% to close at $13.59. Shutterstock reported a partnership with Staples US Retail.
- Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) shares fell 27.6% to close at $12.88 following Q3 results.
- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) shares fell 24.2% to close at $9.73 after the company posted a wider-than-expected Q3 loss. JP Morgan downgraded LifeStance Health Group from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $24 to $12.
- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCMD) fell 23% to close at $29.25 after the company reported swung to a loss in the third quarter and reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued FY21 sales guidance below estimates.
- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) fell 22.5% to settle at $2.48.
- Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) dipped 22.4% to settle at $3.51 after climbing 43% on Monday.
- Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ: MYNZ) dropped 22.1% to close at $9.11.
- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) fell 21.9% to close at $20.53 after reporting Q3 results.
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) declined 21.7% to close at $3.72. Immutep announced final overall survival data (OS) from its Phase 2b AIPAC trial.
- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) dipped 21.5% to close at $40.93 after the company announced updated results from ASPEN-01, an ongoing evorpacept phase 1b study, evaluating patients with solid tumor malignancies.
- Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI) dropped 21.1% to close at $14.23 following Q3 results.
- Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH) fell 20.8% to close at $37.14 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also issued FY21 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) fell 20.6% to close at $4.17 after reporting Q3 results.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) fell 20.3% to close at $3.14 following Q3 results.
- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) fell 20.2% to close at $6.64 after the company reported a decline in quarterly earnings.
- NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) fell 18.3% to close at $6.68.
- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) fell 17.5% to close at $13.02. Allot Ltd (NASDAQ: ALLT) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 10% year-on-year to $38.2 million. Allot sees FY21 revenue of $145 million - $146 million (prior view $145 million - $150 million).
- TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) dropped 16.5% to settle at $25.97 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance below estimates.
- CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) fell 16.5% to close at $4.26.
- Loyalty Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYLT) dipped 16.5% to close at $41.00.
- COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS) declined 16.4% to settle at $36.00 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and topline results from its Phase IIb clinical trial of COMP360.
- Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT) fell 16.3% to settle at $125.95 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
- SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM) declined 16.3% to close at $243.94 after the company announced a 2 million share follow-on public offering.
- Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII) fell 16% to settle at $28.56 following Q1 results.
- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) dropped 15.4% to close at $60.20 following weak Q2 results.
- Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) fell 15.4% to close at $2.74 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC) fell 15.4% to settle at $7.00 following Q3 results.
- Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) fell 15.3% to close at $24.83 after the company received a partial termination notice from Janssen in respect of two license agreements.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) fell 15.1% to settle at $5.70 after the company delayed Q3 earnings due to a pending impairment charge for its U.S. CBD activities.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) fell 14.8% to settle at $249.68.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) shares dipped 14.4% to close at $29.01 after reporting Q3 results.
- Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY) fell 13.5% to settle at $14.71 after the company announced a 15 million share offering.
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) fell 12.9% to close at $121.72 after the company announced a collaboration with Pfizer for the commercialization of Rimegepant outside the US, which quelled investor hopes for a potential buyout.
- Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) dropped 12.9% to settle at $16.39 after surging 59% on Monday.
- 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: MASS) fell 12.4% to close at $33.98. The company, last week, posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KD) dipped 12.3% to close at $20.83.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) dipped 12% to close at $1,023.50 as the stock continued to pull back from its recent surge. China-made vehicle sales reportedly fell 3% month over month in October.
- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE: HCI) dropped 11.4% to close at $119.73 following Q3 loss.
- EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EZFL) fell 11.3% to close at $2.82 after reporting Q3 results.
- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) dropped 10.5% to close at $205.42 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 net sales results and issued Q4 and FY21 adjusted EPS and net sales guidance below estimates.
- TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) shares fell 10.2% to settle at $31.33 after the company reported Q3 results. The company also said its co-founder and long-time CEO, Stephen Kaufer, will step down from his position at Tripadvisor in 2022.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) shares fell 9.9% to settle at $6.27 after surging over 30% on Monday.
- DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCGO) fell 8.1% to settle at $9.28.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas