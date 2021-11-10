 Skip to main content

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 3:41am   Comments
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Consumer Price Index for October will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Consumer prices are projected to rise a monthly 0.5% in October, following September's 0.4% increase.
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims declining slightly to 267,000 for the November 6 week from 269,000 in the earlier week.
  • The Atlanta Fed's Business Inflation Expectations survey report for November is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on wholesale inventories for September will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect wholesale inventories rising 1.0% in the second estimate versus 1.1% in the first estimate.
  • The EIA’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 30-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • The U.S. Treasury budget report for October is scheduled for release at 2:00 p.m. ET.

