 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Want To 'See' The Ford F-150 Lightning In Your Garage Now Rather Than Wait For 2022? Here's How You Can
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 10, 2021 4:29am   Comments
Share:
Want To 'See' The Ford F-150 Lightning In Your Garage Now Rather Than Wait For 2022? Here's How You Can

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) said on Tuesday it has launched a 3D, augmented reality app on smartphones to showcase its upcoming F-150 Lightning electric truck.

What Happened: The feature would introduce U.S. customers, fans and enthusiasts to the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker’s upcoming electric truck.

The augmented reality feature is available on both Android and iOS mobile devices and has been developed by Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google.

The automaker is taking the step to educate customers about the F-150 Lightning pickup truck and its capabilities ahead of the commercial launch. 

“There is a tremendous amount of intrigue about what electric vehicles can do,” said Suzy Deering, chief marketing officer, Ford Motor Company. 

“Nearly 80% of our F-150 Lightning reservation holders have never owned an all-electric vehicle before, so we created this campaign for them to understand and feel confident in their vehicle while also being excited to join in on the electric revolution with us.”

See Also: If You Invested $1,000 In Ford Stock When It Unveiled The F-150 Lightning, Here's How Much You Would Have Now

Why It Matters: The Lightning truck is the electric version of Ford’s best-selling and most profitable F-150 truck. Ford is banking on American customers' liking for the traditional F-150 trucks and replicate the same success with the electric version as well. 

The Lightning would go on sale next year at a starting price of just under $40,000 for the base version with a 230-mile range.

Ford said the F-150 Lightning pickup has already secured over 160,000 potential reservations. The pickup is expected to compete with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN)-backed Rivian Automotive Inc.  

Reservations are not final orders but, hypothetically, even half of those $100 fully-refundable bookings could fetch Ford significant volumes for the Lightning.

Price Action: Ford shares closed 0.15% lower at $20.12 a share on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F)

Rivian Raises $11.9B In Upsized IPO: What You Need To Know
Why Kevin O'Leary Is Adding To His Ford Stock Position
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Why Ford CEO Is Warning Automaker's Employees To Take Tesla Seriously: 'We Can't Ignore This Competition Anymore'
Why Jim Cramer Would Prefer To Sit 'On The Sidelines' With Rivian And Buy Ford Instead
Ford Says Electric Crate Motors That Can Replace Combustion Engines In Old, New Vehicles Are Sold Out
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Android electric vehicles EVs Ford F-150 Lightning iOSNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com