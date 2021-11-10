 Skip to main content

Security Software Firm Brivo Harbours Listing Ambitions Via SPAC Deal Worth $800M
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 5:40am   Comments
  • Security software maker Brivo Inc is getting closer to getting listed via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Crown PropTech Acquisitions (NYSE: CPTK), Bloomberg reports.
  • The deal would value the combined entity at $800 million, including debt.
  • Brivo sells security technology and services, including access control and video surveillance, to property owners. Its cloud-based system safeguards enterprises, residential buildings, and properties like vacation rentals.
  • Brivo counts Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Whole Foods, Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM), fitness center Solidcore among its customers, the report added.
  • Former Barracuda Networks Inc CEO Dean Drako acquired Brivo in 2015 for $50 million.
  • Crown PropTech raised $276 million in February.
  • Price Action: CPTK shares closed higher by 0.10% at $9.78 on Tuesday.

