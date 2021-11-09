 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Upstart Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2021 4:43pm   Comments
Share:
Why Upstart Shares Are Falling

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) shares are trading lower after the company reported third-quarter earnings results.

Upstart Holdings reported quarterly earnings of 60 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 35 cents by 71%. The company reported quarterly sales of $228.00 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $214.90 million by 6%.

“Since Upstart's IPO a year ago, we've more than tripled our revenue, tripled our profits, tripled the number of banks and credit unions on our platform, and tripled the number of auto dealerships we serve,” said Dave Girouard co-founder and CEO of Upstart.

"With that many 3s, Upstart is becoming the Steph Curry of the FinTech industry."

Upstart has a 52-week high of $401.49 and a 52-week low of $22.61.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UPST)

This Week's Earnings Roadmap
General Counsel Of Upstart Holdings Trades $7.2M In Company Stock
Analyst Ratings For Upstart Holdings
Why Upstart Shares Are Falling
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 26, 2021
What Are Whales Doing With Upstart Holdings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Dave Girouard why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com