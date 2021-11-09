Tetra Tech Bags $22M USAID Urban Water, Sanitation Contract
- Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) has secured a five-year, $22 million, single-award global contract from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to improve sustainable water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) and promote climate-resilient water resource management (WRM).
- Tetra Tech's water and sanitation experts and researchers will provide technical services to support the USAID Urban Resilience by Building partnerships and Applying New evidence in the WASH (URBAN WASH) program.
- Price Action: TTEK shares are trading lower by 0.70% at $176.77 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.