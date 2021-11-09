 Skip to main content

Tetra Tech Bags $22M USAID Urban Water, Sanitation Contract
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2021 3:14pm   Comments
  • Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) has secured a five-year, $22 million, single-award global contract from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to improve sustainable water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) and promote climate-resilient water resource management (WRM).
  • Tetra Tech's water and sanitation experts and researchers will provide technical services to support the USAID Urban Resilience by Building partnerships and Applying New evidence in the WASH (URBAN WASH) program.
  • Price Action: TTEK shares are trading lower by 0.70% at $176.77 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

