What's Going On With Tesla Shares?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2021 12:17pm   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading lower as the stock continues to pull back from its recent surge. China-made vehicle sales reportedly fell 3% month over month in October.

Tesla shares were also trading lower Monday following a Twitter poll from CEO Elon Musk asking followers if he should sell 10% of his shares in the company.... Read More

Tesla shares were otherwise trading higher last week, with Hertz recently announcing it ordered 100,000 EVs from the company, and Tesla reaching a $1 trillion market cap. Biden's climate agenda has also helped lift EV stocks recently.

See Also: After Musk's Denial, What's Really Cooking Between Tesla And Hertz?

Tesla is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that also aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making electric vehicles.

Tesla has a 52-week high of $1,243.49 and a 52-week low of $396.03.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

