Global-E Online Partners With Japanese Digital Company transcosmos
- Global-E Online Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBE) has partnered with transcosmos inc. to enable Japanese retailers and brands to optimize and expand their cross-border e-commerce operations and drive global online growth.
- With the partnership, Japanese brands and retailers can offer international shoppers in over 200 destinations services worldwide, including local messaging, currency, tax and duties calculation, payment options, delivery, and returns.
- By using Global-e's big-data business intelligence models and streamlined logistics, Japanese merchants can optimize their cross-border e-commerce offering to boost international traffic conversion rates.
- "This partnership is an important step for us as we aim to ramp up our activities in the Japanese market, following the opening of our new office in Tokyo," said the company's Japan Managing Director, Ran Almog.
- Price Action: GLBE shares closed higher by 7.92% at $57.07 on Monday.
