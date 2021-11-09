64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) shares jumped 219% to close at $10.40 on Monday after the company announced the launch of its E-Boost portfolio of mobile Electric Vehicle charging solutions for a full range of applications.
- Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) gained 59% to settle at $18.82.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) rose 57% to close at $6.09.
- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) jumped 48.8% to close at $3.20.
- Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) surged 43% to close at $4.52 after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.
- EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) gained 34.6% to close at $13.43 after the company announced it was awarded several grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to install new high powered 350 kW DC fast charging stations.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) surged 30.8% to settle at $6.96 after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) gained 29.5% to close at $88.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) rose 25.7% to close at $6.71.
- Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) shares jumped 25.4% to close at $6.97 after the company announced Blackstone Life Sciences will invest $250 million in the company.
- Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) gained 24.8% to settle at $12.74 after the company reported a narrower quarterly loss.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) rose 24.3% to close at $39.07.
- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) gained 23.8% to settle at $4.37.
- QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) surged 21.3% to close at $37.63. QuantumScape secured a new set of buildings in San Jose for its future manufacturing hub, QS Campus.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) rose 20.8% to close at $10.81 after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.
- Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOT) gained 20% to close at $6.17.
- Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) rose 19.5% to settle at $76.69.
- Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) jumped 19.1% to settle at $11.22. Volta reported a partnership with Topgolf to add electric charging stations to added venues in the US.
- 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT) gained 19% to close at $40.00. Wedbush initiated coverage on 2seventy bio with an Outperform rating.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) gained 18% to close at $75.30.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) gained 17.9% to close at $10.29 amid a rise in the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
- Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CDRE) surged 17.5% to settle at $17.98.
- Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ: MYNZ) climbed 17.1% to close at $11.70 after jumping 100% on Friday.
- Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) climbed 17.1% to close at $12.51 after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, which includes $7.5 billion of funding to create a nationwide network of EV charging stations.
- Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KIND) rose 17% to settle at $13.01.
- Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS) gained 16.9% to close at $6.17 after the company announced the FDA granted EUA for its Talis One COVID-19 Test System.
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) surged 16.8% to settle at $13.38. The company last week released Q3 results.
- Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR) gained 16.5% to close at $7.40.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT)jumped 16.5% to settle at $36.69 amid a rise in the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
- Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) gained 16% to close at $39.01.
- Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD) jumped 15.6% to settle at $25.25 after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.
- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) gained 15.6% to settle at $6.59.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 15.6% to close at $12.37 following reports of a Republican-led marijuana legalization bill.
- Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ: SMID) gained 15.4% to settle at $22.50. Smith-Midland recently received additional $4.15 million order for Hampton roads contract.
- Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) climbed 15.1% to close at $10.69 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) gained 15% to close at $6.28. Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on MoneyLion with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $10.
- inTEST Corporation (NASDAQ: INTT) surged 14.3% to close at $15.00. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) gained 13.6% to close at $16.76. Nuvve is expected to report Q3 financial results on Thursday, November 11, 2021.
- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) rose 12.9% to settle at $4.20.
- Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX) gained 12.7% to settle at $3.02.
- Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) climbed 12% to close at $8.15.
- Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NASDAQ: SNMP) gained 9.8% to settle at $1.34 after dropping over 5% on Friday.
- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) rose 5.9% to close at $4.15.
- FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FATBB) rose 5% to close at $20.23. FAT Brands reported Q4 cash dividend on Class A common stock and Class B common stock.
Losers
- CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) shares tumbled 56% to close at $5.10 on Monday.
- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) fell 25.6% to settle at $30.06 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
- Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) fell 21.9% to close at $9.15. Ontrak shares gained 21% on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued FY21 sales guidance.
- GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) dipped 19.3% to close at $5.57 after the company announced CEO Anthony Cataldo and CFO Michael Handelman will depart.
- 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ: JOBS) fell 19.2% to close at $54.22 after the company announced an update on the going-private transaction.
- Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ: NETI) dropped 19.2% to close at $11.48 after the company reported a public offering of $200 million in common shares.
- bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) declined 18.6% to close at $10.70. Morgan Stanley downgraded bluebird bio from Equal-Weight to Underweight, while Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell.
- Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ: MOLN) fell 18.4% to close at $14.51.
- The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGF) dipped 18.2% to settle at $9.00. Real Good Food Company, on Friday, priced its initial public offering (IPO) of 5.3 million shares of Class A common stock at $12 per share.
- Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) fell 16.9% to close at $55.65 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and announced it will acquire Inmarsat for $7.3 billion.
- IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOBT) fell 16% to close at $13.15. The company, on Friday, priced its IPO at $14 per share.
- Aura Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: AURA) fell 15.5% to settle at $15.80. The company, last month, priced its IPO at $14 a share.
- Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) dipped 14% to close at $10.39.
- Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE: NTP) dropped 13.6% to settle at $20.22.
- Cybin Inc. (NYSE: CYBN) fell 13.4% to close at $2.00. Cybin announced positive pre-clinical data, indicating that its drug, CYB003 showed strong signs of cognitive improvement in patients with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD).
- Mullen Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) dropped 12.8% to close at $10.26 after dropping 10% on Friday.
- CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG) dipped 12.4% to close at $15.56 following Q3 earnings. The company agreed to be acquired by a joint venture between affiliates of Highgate and Cerberus Capital Management in a $1.5 billion all-cash transaction.
- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) fell 12.2% to settle at $19.40. Barclays maintained Alignment Healthcare with an Overweight and raised the price target from $26 to $28.
- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) shares fell 11.2% to close at $1.35. Assertio Holdings shares surged around 37% on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) fell 7.9% to close at $51.25.
