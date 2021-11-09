 Skip to main content

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2021 4:39am   Comments
  • The NFIB small business optimism index for October is scheduled for release at 6:00 a.m. ET. The optimism index for small businesses is likely to decline to 98.5 in October from 99.1 in the previous month.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard is set to speak at 7:50 a.m. ET.
  • The Producer Price Index for October will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Producer prices have been highly elevated, increasing 0.5% on the month in September. Analysts aren't expecting any cooling in October, seeing producer prices rising 0.6% on the month.
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly is set to speak at 11:35 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will speak at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

