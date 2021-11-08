 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wabtec Pockets Locomotive, Services Deal From Egyptian National Railways
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 3:07pm   Comments
Share:
Wabtec Pockets Locomotive, Services Deal From Egyptian National Railways
  • Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB) or Wabtec signed contracts with Egyptian National Railways (ENR) to supply 100 ES30ACi Evolution Series Locomotives and a multi-year service agreement to maintain the fleet. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The locomotive supply contract is funded by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.
  • The agreement supports ENR's modernization effort by providing the latest, fuel-efficient locomotives needed for Egypt's rail infrastructure.
  • The ES30ACi Locomotive is a double-cab locomotive equipped with a 12-cylinder, 3,300 horsepower Evolution Series engine, AC traction technology, individual axle control, and dynamic brakes. The company will deliver the locomotives to ENR in 2023.
  • Price Action: WAB shares are trading higher by 2.92% at $96.96 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WAB)

CN Expands Foray Into Sustainability Through Electric Locomotives, Renewable Diesel
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Wabtec Slips After Missing On Q3 Revenue Estimates, Tightens FY21 Outlook
Recap: Westinghouse Air Brake Q3 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For October 27, 2021
Wabtec Pockets Equipment Contract To Modernize Chicago's Metra Commuter Rail Service
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com