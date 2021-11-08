O-I Glass To Raise $400M Via Debt Offering
- O-I Glass Inc's (NYSE: OI) subsidiary, OI European Group B.V., has launched $400 million of its senior notes due 2030 in a private offering.
- OI Europe's obligations under the senior notes will be guaranteed on a joint and several basis by Owens-Illinois Group, Inc. and certain U.S. domestic subsidiaries of OI Group.
- The company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to fully redeem OI Europe's 4.000% Senior Notes due 2023 and repay the term loan facility.
- Price Action: OI shares are trading lower by 1.07% at $12.93 on the last check Monday.
