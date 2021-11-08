 Skip to main content

Farmmi Bags Multi-Product Order For Export To Canada
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 2:48pm   Comments
Farmmi Bags Multi-Product Order For Export To Canada
  • Farmmi Inc's (NASDAQ: FAMI) subsidiary Zhejiang Farmmi Biotechnology Co Ltd has won a new multi-product order for its dried black fungus and whole dried mushrooms. The financial terms of the order were not disclosed.
  • The customer will export Farmmi's products to Vancouver, Canada.
  • "We are pleased with the continued momentum we are seeing in our target international growth markets, including Canada, the U.S. and Europe," said CEO Yefang Zhang.
  • Price Action: FAMI shares are trading higher by 1.01% at $0.35 on the last check Monday.

