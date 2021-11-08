 Skip to main content

Wyndham Hotels Adds Five New Microtel Inn & Suites In Oregon
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 2:45pm   Comments
  • Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSEWH) has signed an agreement with developer Matt Braun of Braun Hospitality LLC for five new Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham hotels in Oregon. 
  • The hotels will join about 300 Microtel hotels across the U.S. and over 80 Microtel properties in the company's U.S. pipeline. 
  • The agreement will provide new Microtel Inn & Suites in Florence, Ashland, Salem, Bend, and Hood River.
  • Braun Hospitality will provide the development oversight and expertise for the planning, design, entitlement, and construction management of the five new properties.
  • Price Action: WH shares are trading lower by 1.76% at $85.41 on the last check Monday.

