AMD Wins Meta, Microsoft As Clients, Targets Nvidia With Processors
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 1:12pm   Comments
  • Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), or former Facebook, has chosen Advanced Micro Devices Inc's (NASDAQ: AMD) EPYC chips, the chipmaker declared during its Accelerated Data Center Premiere event.
  • The companies collaborated to develop a high-performance, power-efficient processor based on the company's 3rd Generation EPYC processor. 
  • AMD also announced upcoming EPYC processors codenamed "Genoa" and "Bergamo," taking at rival NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA).
  • AMD dubbed the Genoa processor as the "world's highest performance processor for general-purpose computing."
  • AMD's Q3 FY21 sales rose 54% year-on-year to $4.3 billion. The EPS surged 134% Y/Y. 
  • "We believe AMD will continue to gain material server/PC share in 2021/2022driven by performance leadership, while Intel continues to struggle on10/7nm," Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis said. 
  • Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) will also use the new AMD Milan X Chips in Azure, Street Insider reports.
  • Price Action: AMD shares traded higher by 11.50% at $152.02 on the last check Monday.

