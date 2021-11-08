Why Datadog Shares Are Rising Today
Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) is trading higher after multiple analysts maintained bullish ratings on the stock and raised their price targets. The company last week reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
- Needham analyst Jack Andrews maintained Datadog with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $173 to $236.
- Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained Datadog with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $180 to $225.
- Morgan Stanley maintained Datadog with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $164 to $200.
Datadog reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 13 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 6 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $270.49 million, which beat the estimate of $247.73 million.
Datadog expects fourth-quarter adjusted earnings to be in a range of 11 to 12 cents per share versus the estimate of 6 cents per share. The company expected fourth-quarter revenue to be in a range of $290 million to $292 million versus the estimate of $263.3 million.
See Also: Datadog: Q3 Earnings Insights
DDOG Price Action: Datadog is making new all-time highs during Monday's trading session.
The stock was up 4.43% at $193.72 at time of publication.
Photo: courtesy of Datadog.
Latest Ratings for DDOG
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Nov 2021
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Nov 2021
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for DDOG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: why it's movingNews Price Target Analyst Ratings