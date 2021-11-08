 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Google Parent Alphabet Crosses $2T Mark, Sharing Podium With Apple, Microsoft
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 1:09pm   Comments
Share:
Google Parent Alphabet Crosses $2T Mark, Sharing Podium With Apple, Microsoft

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) rallied on November 8 to surpass the $2 trillion in market value for the first time, rubbing shoulders with Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), Bloomberg reports.

What Led To Growth? A rebound in spending on digital ads and growth in its cloud business fueled the rally. The Class A shares gained as much as 1.2% to a record high, with the stock extending a recent rally to a fifth session.

Alphabet is the top performer among the five most significant U.S. tech stocks this year. The growth in Google's advertising business triggered over 70% of the advancement. 

The bulls see further upside due to its cheaper valuation and higher growth rate versus its mega-cap peers. Alphabet trades around 24x its forward earnings, making it cheaper than Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft, but more expensive than Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB).

"Given the especially attractive Covid rebound exposure, ever-rising YouTube engagement and monetization, and GCP's march toward profitability, we see solid reasons to own the name," RBC Capital Markets analyst Brad Erickson said, referring to the Google Cloud Platform following Q3 results.

Of the 49 analysts tracked by Bloomberg who cover the stock, all but one recommend buying Alphabet shares. The average 12-month price target for the stock is $3,321, which suggests an 11% upside from its current share price.

Alphabet's Q3 sales beat consensus, reflecting robust advertiser spending. In 2020, Google generated $147 billion in ad revenue despite the pandemic shrinking of the advertising market. 

Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 0.39% at $2,996.43 on the last check Monday.

Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

FAANG vs. Meme Stocks — This Company Makes Comparison with its Portfolio Tool
Why This Expert Sees Apple As A Major Roadblock In Netflix's Gaming Foray
Facebook Joins Retail Store Bandwagon Like Apple, Google: All You Need To Know
Is Immutable Holdings The Publicly-Listed Berkshire Hathaway Of Blockchain?
10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This Day In Market History: Writer Strike Cripples Hollywood
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com