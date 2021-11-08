Geely Flares Up Tesla Rivalry With Electric Truck Debut
- Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd's (OTC: GELYF) commercial vehicle brand, Farizon Auto, showcased its next-generation smart new energy semi-truck, the Homtruck, with production and first deliveries planned for early 2024.
- "This product is designed and developed facing the global market," CNBC reports, adding that the company would target Europe, Korea, Japan, and North America, with the new vehicle.
- The Homtruck will have different power options, including methanol hybrid and pure electric. Consumers can swap out Homtruck's batteries.
- The interior includes a shower and toilet, single bed, refrigerator, kitchen area, and a small washing machine.
- The vehicle can use some partially autonomous driverless features. They can communicate with each other to maintain safe speed and distance for longer journeys.
- By 2023, Geely plans to have some partial driverless features. It aims for more advanced systems in 2026. Geely intends to achieve full autonomy in 2030.
- Geely admitted that rising raw material prices affected the company's production quantity and margin in the form of "rising price pressure." However, it saw the price surge ease gradually.
- The global chip crisis also hampered the company's production volume. However, Geely remained optimistic over its resolution and alternative options.
- Mercedes-owner Daimler AG (OTC: DMLRY) to Warren Buffett-backed BYD Co Ltd (OTC: BYDDF) have announced their electric trucks. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) postponed production of its electric truck Semi for some time.
- Price Action: GELYF shares traded lower by 2.42% at $3.31 on the last check Monday.
