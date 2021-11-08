 Skip to main content

Why Live Nation Shares Are Falling Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 08, 2021 10:46am   Comments
Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE: LYV) is trading lower Monday following multiple deaths at Friday's Astroworld Festival.

According to reports, around 50,000 people attended the music festival in Houston, Texas. 

At least eight people were killed and many more were injured after the crowd began pushing forward toward the stage when event organizer and rapper Travis Scott began performing. 

Live Nation issued a statement saying it was "heartbroken for those lost and impacted at Astroworld."

Investigations into the matter are ongoing. Some of the victims have filed lawsuits against Scott and Live Nation. 

Live Nation is the largest live entertainment firm in the world, best known for its concert and ticketing platforms. 

LYV Price Action: Live Nation has traded as high as $127.75 and as low as $53.15 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 4.79% at $117.87 at time of publication.

Photo: Okan Caliskan from Pixabay.

