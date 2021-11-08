Why Plug Power Shares Are Rising

Shares of several companies in the broader industrial sector, including Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) are trading higher after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.

The bill backs efforts to expand the use of electric vehicles and clean energy with $7.5 billion of funding to create a nationwide network of EV charging stations to encourage the adoption of EVs.

Plug Power is an innovator of modern hydrogen and fuel cell technology. It has revolutionized the material handling industry with its full-service GenKey solution, which is designed to increase productivity, lower operating costs and reduce carbon footprints in a reliable and cost-effective way.

Plug Power has a 52-week high of $75.49 and a 52-week low of $17.76.