Why Plug Power Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 10:43am   Comments
Shares of several companies in the broader industrial sector, including Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) are trading higher after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.

The bill backs efforts to expand the use of electric vehicles and clean energy with $7.5 billion of funding to create a nationwide network of EV charging stations to encourage the adoption of EVs.

See Also: US House of Representatives Approves $1.2T Infrastructure Bill With Bipartisan Support

Plug Power is an innovator of modern hydrogen and fuel cell technology. It has revolutionized the material handling industry with its full-service GenKey solution, which is designed to increase productivity, lower operating costs and reduce carbon footprints in a reliable and cost-effective way.

Plug Power has a 52-week high of $75.49 and a 52-week low of $17.76.

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

