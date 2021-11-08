 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look Into Healthcare Sector Value Stocks
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 9:59am   Comments
Share:
A Look Into Healthcare Sector Value Stocks

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the healthcare sector:

  1. National Healthcare (AMEX:NHC) - P/E: 7.06
  2. Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) - P/E: 0.43
  3. 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) - P/E: 7.24
  4. Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) - P/E: 7.59
  5. Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) - P/E: 7.01

This quarter, National Healthcare experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.98 in Q2 and is now 0.96. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.05%, which has increased by 0.33% from 2.72% last quarter.

Akouos has reported Q2 earnings per share at -0.66, which has decreased by 40.43% compared to Q1, which was -0.47. Akouos does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

9 Meters Biopharma looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of -0.03, which has not changed since last quarter (Q1). 9 Meters Biopharma does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Repare Therapeutics's earnings per share for Q2 sits at -0.71, whereas in Q1, they were at -0.58. Repare Therapeutics does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Collegium Pharmaceutical experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.27 in Q2 and is now 0.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Related Articles (NHC + AKUS)

Boston Named World's Top Biotech Hub as the City's Leading Biotech Companies Continue to Make Major Breakthroughs
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Healthcare Sector
5 Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com