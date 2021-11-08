Edwards' Transcatheter Tricuspid Replacement System Shows Favorable Patient Outcomes
- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) announced results from the TRISCEND study of its EVOQUE transcatheter tricuspid valve replacement system.
- Patients enrolled in the TRISCEND study had symptomatic, moderate, or greater functional or degenerative tricuspid regurgitation (TR), despite optimal medical therapy.
- The 6-month results (n=56) demonstrated significant TR reduction by core laboratory assessment.
- A significant reduction in TR severity was observed, with 100% of patients with none/trace or mild TR in 43 patients with paired echocardiographic data available.
- Significantly improved functional and quality-of-life outcomes were seen.
- Data showed a survival rate of 96% and freedom from heart failure hospitalization rate of 94%.
- The EVOQUE valve replacement system is an investigational device and is not available for sale in any country.
- Price Action: EW shares closed at $118.65 on Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care General