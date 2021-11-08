92 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ: MYNZ) shares jumped 99.8% to close at $9.99 on Friday. Mainz Biomed priced its initial public offering of 2 million ordinary shares at $5, the middle of the estimated price range of $4-$6, for raising gross proceeds of $10 million.
- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) shares jumped 36.9% to settle at $1.52 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY) jumped 30.4% to close at $15.96. Chinook Therapeutics recently highlighted 6 ePoster presentations on BION-1301, Atrasentan programs at the American Society Of Nephrology Kidney Week.
- BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) climbed 28.3% to settle at $58.81 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) climbed 27.2% to close at $93.60 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued Q4 and FY21 revenue guidance above estimates.
- Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) jumped 26.7% to close at $37.03 following upbeat Q3 results.
- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) gained 26.7% to close at $5.70. Alimera Sciences Director James R Largent acquired a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $4.31.
- Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: LGF-B) gained 26.5% to settle at $15.43 following Q2 results.
- 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT) gained 26.2% to close at $33.62.
- Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) surged 25.8% to settle at $2.88.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) jumped 25.6% to close at $1.62 after the company announced its ReBoot device has been granted designation as a Breakthrough Device by the FDA.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) gained 25.1% to settle at $6.18 after the company posted strong Q3 results and raised FY21 forecast.
- Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) jumped 25.1% to close at $14.85 on narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) shares gained 21.1% to close at $11.71 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued FY21 sales guidance.
- Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) surged 21% to close at $15.70. Traders circulated earlier report that Amazon is considering offering lottery tickets in cashierless grocery stores to boost traffic.
- McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE) rose 20% to settle at $25.46 after Bloomberg reported that the company is in advanced talks to be taken private.
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOS) gained 19.4% to close at $48.26 after the company reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 40.3% year-on-year to C$232.9 million. Canada Goose expects FY22 revenue of C$1.125 billion - C$1.175 billion, compared to the prior outlook of exceeding C$1.00 billion.
- 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ: LBPS) rose 19.2% to close at $8.50.
- GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) gained 19.1% to settle at $13.31 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also announced a $150 million buyback.
- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) surged 18.8% to close at $85.99 following strong quarterly results.
- Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSON) gained 18.6% to settle at $21.88 after reporting Q3 results.
- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) rose 18.4% to close at $62.72. Wedbush upgraded IGM Biosciences from Neutral to Outperform and announced $82 price target.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) gained 18.1% to close at $1.24 after reporting preliminary results for the third quarter.
- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) surged 18.1% to settle at $36.36.
- Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) gained 17.4% to close at $9.65. Qurate Retail highlighted key dates for $1.25 per share special dividend.
- IonQ, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONQ) gained 17.3% to settle at $19.27.
- IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: IMCC) jumped 17% to close at $2.68.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) gained 16.6% to settle at $7.37.
- Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) rose 16.5% to close at $90.97 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results. BTIG upgraded Shake Shack from Neutral to Buy.
- Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) shares surged 15.6% to settle at $182.17 as the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for the third quarter on Thursday.
- trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) gained 15.5% to settle at $2.90. Trivago recently reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 129% year-on-year, to €138.6 million.
- Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) climbed 15.1% to close at $123.80 following strong quarterly results.
- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) gained 14.9% to close at $40.17 after reporting a surprise quarterly profit.
- Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) jumped 14.8% to settle at $15.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ: FSII) rose 14.5% to settle at $11.56.
- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) surged 14.4% to close at $7.57 following Q3 results.
- AMC Networks Inc., (NASDAQ: AMCX) gained 14.3% to settle at $49.10 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) jumped 14.1% to close at $48.99 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) gained 13.8% to close at $23.09. Fluor stated that the Fluor Petrosea Joint Organization (FPJO) joint venture has been selected by PT Freeport Indonesia to install a new grinding mill at Grasberg copper and gold mining district in Papua, Indonesia.
- Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BILL) surged 13.8% to settle at $334.46 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FATBB) climbed 13.4% to settle at $19.28 after the company reported fiscal third quarter 2021 financial results for the 13-week period ending September 26, 2021.
- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) gained 13.2% to close at $45.52. Spirit AeroSystems recently reported third-quarter operating revenue growth of 22% year-over-year to $980 million.
- Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) gained 13% to settle at $201.62 after the company reported its best quarter on record, with earnings and sales figures surpassing market expectations.
- World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: WRLD) jumped 12.9% to close at $243.88.
- Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) rose 12.8% to close at $249.21 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) climbed 12.5% to close at $24.14 on upbeat quarterly results.
- Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) rose 11.5% to close at $8.35 following upbeat quarterly results.
- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) gained 11.1% to close at $185.51 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued FY21 guidance above estimates.
- Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) gained 10.9% to settle at $48.61 after the company announced its COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment candidate reduced risk of hospitalization or death by 89% in interim analysis of a Phase 2/3 study.
- JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) rose 10.1% to close at $39.02 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) shares rose 9% to settle at $18.98 after the company reported upbeat Q3 earnings and issued strong FY21 forecast.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) rose 8% to close at $22.47 following positive data from Pfizer for its COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment candidate.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) gained 6.1% to close at $32.00 after the company reported quarterly results.
- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) rose 5.9% to close at $46.22 following Q3 results. Pinterest reported upbeat results for its third quarter on Thursday. However, the company also posted a shortfall in monthly active users.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) shares tumbled 75.5% to close at $8.82 on Friday after announcing disappointing results from the INTRIGUE Phase 3 study of Qinlock in patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) previously treated with Novartis AG's Gleevec (imatinib). The study did not meet the primary endpoint of improved progression-free survival (PFS) compared with the standard of care Pfizer’s Sutent (sunitinib).
- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC) dipped 52.3% to close at $14.20 on Friday following downbeat quarterly results.
- Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) fell 44.6% to close at $7.02 after the company priced 3.43 million ADS offering at $7 per ADS.
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) shares tumbled 37.4% to settle at $4.01 after reporting a loss for the third quarter.
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) fell 37.1% to close at $33.11 after reporting a loss for the third quarter.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) shares dropped 35.4% to close at $55.64 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) fell 33.9% to close at $20.04.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) fell 32.2% to close at $5.86. S&P Dow Jones Indices said Loyalty Ventures will join S&P SmallCap 600, replacing Applied Optoelectronics.
- CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PMTS) dropped 26% to close at $22.59 after reporting Q3 results.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) dipped 25.5% to close at $6.65. The FDA declined the emergency use authorization (EUA) for NRx Pharmaceuticals' Zyesami (aviptadil).
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) fell 22.2% to close at $16.16 after reporting a loss for the third quarter.
- Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) dropped 21.9% to settle at $35.00.
- Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICVX) fell 21.3% to close at $26.67.
- BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRTX) dropped 21.1% to close at $7.02. BioRestorative therapies priced its $23 million public offering and uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) dropped 20.9% to close at $216.64 following positive data from Pfizer for its COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment candidate.
- bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) shares fell 19.4% to close at $13.14. bluebird completed the tax-free spin-off of its oncology programs and portfolio into 2seventy bio, Inc.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) fell 19.2% to close at $13.45 following weak quarterly sales.
- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) dipped 19.1% to settle at $14.27. INmune Bio recently posted Q3 loss of $0.55 per share.
- SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) dropped 17.7% to settle at $13.45 following Q1 results.
- Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRX) declined 17.2% to close at $16.29. Theseus Pharmaceuticals recently announced the FDA clearance of investigational new drug application for THE-630, a pan-variant KIT inhibitor in development for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RANI) fell 17.2% to close at $26.33.
- Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) shares fell 17.1% to settle at $2.08 after surging 36% on Thursday.
- Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) dipped 17% to close at $10.25.
- Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ: PROF) dropped 16.9% to settle at $11.30 following a Q3 loss.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) dipped 16.6% to close at $236.99 following positive data from Pfizer for its COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment candidate.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) dipped 16.4% to close at $37.40.
- Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) fell 16.6% to close at $35.70 following downbeat quarterly results.
- Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) fell 15.5% to settle at $6.26.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) dropped 14.9% to close at $13.14 after BTIG downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
- Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) dipped 14.2% to settle at $48.84 following Q3 results.
- AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN) fell 13.1% to close at $97.74 following Q3 results.
- New Found Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: NFGC) fell 13% to settle at $6.49. New Found issued an update on its QA/QC program and announced collaboration with MSALABS to utilize Chrysos PhotonAssayTM methods for its Queensway project.
- Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) fell 13% to close at $15.60 after surging 45% on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Redbox Entertainment with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $25.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) fell 12.7% to settle at $2.14 after reporting a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) fell 11.9% to close at $12.24 following Q3 results.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 11.3% to close at $159.19 after reporting quarterly results.
- Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) fell 10% to close at $11.77. Mullen Automotive commenced trading on the NASDAQ.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) fell 8.9% to close at $3.88. TDH Holdings shares jumped around 80% on Thursday after the company announced it entered into a securities purchase agreement for a registered direct offering and closed the offering, raising $9.9 million in gross proceeds from the sale.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas