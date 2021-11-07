Replacing A Broken Screen On An Apple iPhone 13 Will Be More Complicated And Costly Than Previous Models

A new report indicates that Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) new iPhone 13 has a significant restriction that makes it harder for consumers and independent repair shops to replace a broken screen.

As per the report, the Face ID will not work if you try to swap the screen. Replacing the display also requires successfully moving a tiny microcontroller from the original screen to the new one.

Apple has fitted a small microcontroller chip beneath the iPhone 13 display that is soldered into place. Authorized Apple repair shops can address the issue, since they have access to software that can make an iPhone 13 accept a new screen. But the repair may come at a hefty cost for the customer.

When a display is damaged and needs replacement, the microcontroller must be told to pair with the new screen. This is only possible through Apple Services Toolkit 2 (AST2). This is an expensive proprietary service that requires consent and certification from Apple.

Many indie shops will not be able to resolve this issue, as they are part of Apple's official Independent Repair Provider program. As a result, Apple has been pushing people not to have their iPhones repaired by indie shops.

With the introduction of iPhones with Touch ID, a screen repaired by an indie shop would also cause the fingerprint sensor to be disabled. So people who want a screen repair for their iPhone 13 will not have many options.

Apple currently charges $600 for out of warranty glass replacement on an iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Related Link: Apple Said To Be Shrinking iPad Production In Favor Of iPhone, Forced By Component Shortages