 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga Asks: Did You Go To The Movies In October? What It Could Mean For Movie Theater Stocks
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 07, 2021 5:19pm   Comments
Share:
Benzinga Asks: Did You Go To The Movies In October? What It Could Mean For Movie Theater Stocks

Movie theater companies are reporting record post pandemic attendance in October. With many people opting to go to the movies for the first time in months, Benzinga took to Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) to ask its users if they were part of the record October figures.

What Happened: Imax Corp (NYSE: IMAX) reported third quarter revenue of $56.6 million, up 52% year-over-year. The company reported overall global box office sales of $142 million in the third quarter, up 100% year-over-year and its third straight quarter of $100 million or more in box office revenue.

The third quarter was Imax’s best in the pandemic era for global box office numbers, both revenue and gross margins. Since the close of the third quarter, Imax reported its best October ever thanks to the release of “Dune.”

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) reported strong results for “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” which was the second-biggest domestic opening for an October movie ever.

AMC saw 2.4 million moviegoers in the U.S. during the weekend of Sep. 30 through Oct. 3 and 3.9 million moviegoers globally. The total set a post-reopening record and came on the heels of the strong demand for “No Time To Die” in theaters.

AMC has not reported third quarter earnings yet and could show strong demand during the quarter. The filing may also provide an early look at what the October records mean for the company’s financials.

Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNK) reported third quarter revenue of $434.8 million, up significantly from the $35.5 million posted in the prior year’s third quarter that saw theaters closed during the pandemic.

Cinemark reported 30.7 million moviegoers in the third quarter. The company said it had its best pandemic month in October, following the trends reported by others.

Related Link: AMC Entertainment Q2 earnings Takeaways: Transformational Quarter But Not Out Of The Woods 

Benzinga Poll: With the record October figures reported by movie theater companies, Benzinga asked its Twitter followers if they were among the people who attended a movie in theaters in October.

The results were:

  • Yes, went once in October: 27.8%
  • Yes, went more than once in October: 19.9%
  • No, streaming & chill: 52.3%

Over half of those polled by Benzinga admitted to not going to the movie theater in the month of October. This came as a bit of a surprise based on the results from movie theater companies.

What wasn’t too surprising is the demand for streaming from consumers and how it impacts the demand of going to the movie theater.

A previous Benzinga Twitter poll showed that 53.4% of people polled subscribed to three or more streaming services with Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Disney+ from Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), Hulu and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime among the most popular streaming options.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMC)

10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
AMC Is Getting Its Popcorn Ready: What You Need To Know
AMC Entertainment's Stock Holds Strong, But Can It Bust Through This Key Pattern?
EVP And Cheif Marketing Officer Of Amc Entertainment Trades $2.5M In Company Stock
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 4, 2021
Why This AMC Entertainment Analyst Is Turning Bearish Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Amazon Prime Benzinga twitter poll Disney+ movie theater stocks streaming stocksNews Small Cap Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com