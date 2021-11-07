If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Axie Infinity, Shiba Inu Or Dogecoin?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $1,000 right now, would you put it on Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS), Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) or Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)?

Axie Infinity: 22.1%

Shiba Inu: 40.8%

Dogecoin: 37.1%

Axie Infinity was trading around $158.49 at the time of publication and is trading flat over the past day.

Shiba Inu is down roughly 4.4% at $0.00005733 in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, Dogecoin is higher by 3.6% at $0.2673 over the past day.

For traders and investors unfamiliar, Axie Infinity is a blockchain-based gaming platform that’s considered a play-to-earn game. This means that players can actually earn cryptocurrency by playing Axie Infinity, allowing players to generate a stream of income they would otherwise not have.

The game consists of Axies, which are creatures used to progress through the game… Read More

On the other hand, Shiba Inu has appreciated rapidly in price since October. Even though both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu cryptocurrencies share the same doggy-themed mascot, the coins operate in vastly different ways… Read More

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in November 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.