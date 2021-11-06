 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Hires Tesla's Former Autopilot Software Director
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 06, 2021 2:26pm   Comments
Share:
Apple Hires Tesla's Former Autopilot Software Director

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is hiring Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Autopilot software engineer to work on its Electric Vehicles (EV), Bloomberg reports. 

What Happened: According to the report, Apple has roped in Christopher “CJ” Moore for its team working on the self-driving car. 

Moore, who will be closely working on the project's software, will be reporting to Stuart Bowers. 

Bowers is another former Tesla executive who joined Apple in 2020. During his time at Tesla, Bowers led the company's Autopilot team.

Apple is aiming to release a self-driving electric vehicle as soon as 2024.

Apple recently replaced the former project head, Doug Field, with Kevin Lynch, who led software engineering for the Apple Watch from the product’s infancy. 

The Apple team has other ex-Tesla executives, including Tesla’s former drive trains chief Michael Schwekutsch and interiors head Steve MacManus.

Earlier this year, Moore had mentioned that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been overstating the capability of the electric vehicle maker’s self-driving technology.

Also Read: Apple Supplier Foxconn Unveils 3 EVs Including Sedan, SUV, Bus: What You Need To Know

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + TSLA)

Elon Musk-Named Meme Token Dogelon Mars Gains 119% in Seven Days, Nears $1B Market Cap
EV Week In Review: Tesla Prevails Despite Hertz Deal Haziness, Nio Investors Take Setback In Their Stride, Volkswagen's Diess Calls For 'Revolution' To Take On Competition
Shiba Inu Kabosu Dog Behind The Doge Meme And Dogecoin Turns 16
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Airbnb, Apple, Ford, GE, Nvidia And More
Facebook Joins Retail Store Bandwagon Like Apple, Google: All You Need To Know
Amazon Fires Up Challenge With Tesla CEO's SpaceX
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Apple Christopher Moore EVs TeslaNews Top Stories General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com