 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

US House of Representatives Approves $1.2T Infrastructure Bill With Bipartisan Support

Michael Cohen , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 06, 2021 10:32am   Comments
Share:
US House of Representatives Approves $1.2T Infrastructure Bill With Bipartisan Support

The House of Representatives late Friday night passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill in a 228-206 vote, sending the legislation to President Joe Biden for his signature.

What Happened: Thirteen Republicans backed the bill, while six Democrats voted against it. The legislation would not have been approved without GOP votes.

"Finally -- infrastructure week," Mr. Biden said on Saturday morning. "We did something that's long overdue, that's long been talked about in Washington, but never has actually been done," he added.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act would put $550 billion of new funding into transportation projects, the utility grid and broadband. Including $110 billion for roads, bridges and other major projects, along with $66 billion for passenger and freight rail and $39 billion for public transit.

The legislation invests $65 billion into broadband to enhance internet access for households and students across the U.S. The package also allocates $55 billion into water systems, including the replacement of lead pipes.

In addition, the bill backs efforts to expand the use of electric vehicles and clean energy with $7.5 billion of funding to create a nationwide network of EV charging stations to encourage the adoption of EVs.

What’s Next: Early Saturday morning, the House of Representatives passed a key procedural vote for the Build Back Better Act, a social safety net and climate change bill.

The $1.75 trillion social spending plan includes universal preschool for all 3- and 4-year-olds, capping childcare costs at 7% of income for parents earning up to 250% of a state’s median income, and 4 weeks of federal paid parental, sick or caregiver leave.

Related Link: Fuel Retailers Applaud Passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

The Week In Cannabis: Canopy's Earnings, JPMorgan's Restrictions, A Slew Of Earnings, Big Policy Moves
How Tuesday's Election Results Could Impact The Stock Market Heading Into 2022
US Economy Adds 531,000 Jobs In October: Experts React To Booming Payroll Growth
Fed To Immediately Begin Tapering Asset Purchases By $15B Per Month
What Can Help Canopy Growth Reach $250M In Sales? Analyst's Thoughts Ahead Of Earnings
Welcome To The Metaverse: Investment Implications From Facebook's Transition To Meta.
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com