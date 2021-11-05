 Skip to main content

Airbus Delivers 36 Commercial Aircraft In October
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2021 4:27pm   Comments

  • Airbus SE (OTC: EADSYhas delivered 36 Commercial aircraft to 23 customers in October, with year-to-date deliveries totaling 460 to 76 customers.
  • Airbus received 22 Commercial aircraft orders in October 2021.
  • The company has delivered 424 commercial aircraft for the nine months of 2021 (compared to 341 in 9M 2020), comprising 34 A220s, 341 A320 Family, 11 A330s, 36 A350s, and 2 A380s.
  • For FY21, Airbus targets to deliver 600 commercial aircraft.
  • Price Action: EADSY shares closed higher by 4.61% at $32.90 on Friday.

