Airbus Delivers 36 Commercial Aircraft In October
- Airbus SE (OTC: EADSY) has delivered 36 Commercial aircraft to 23 customers in October, with year-to-date deliveries totaling 460 to 76 customers.
- Airbus received 22 Commercial aircraft orders in October 2021.
- The company has delivered 424 commercial aircraft for the nine months of 2021 (compared to 341 in 9M 2020), comprising 34 A220s, 341 A320 Family, 11 A330s, 36 A350s, and 2 A380s.
- For FY21, Airbus targets to deliver 600 commercial aircraft.
- Price Action: EADSY shares closed higher by 4.61% at $32.90 on Friday.
