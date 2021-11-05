 Skip to main content

Why Disney Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2021 3:22pm   Comments
Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) shares are trading higher by 3.2% at $175.72. Strength appears related to overall market momentum following strong US jobs data as well as positive COVID-19 antiviral news from Pfizer, which could lift theme park outlook. Other reopening sectors including travel, cruise and airlines traded higher following the news.

According to Pfizer:

  • PAXLOVID™ was found to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% compared to placebo in non-hospitalized high-risk adults with COVID-19
  • In the overall study population through Day 28, no deaths were reported in patients who received PAXLOVID™ as compared to 10 deaths in patients who received placebo

 

Pfizer plans to submit the data as part of its ongoing rolling submission to the U.S. FDA for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) as soon as possible

See Also: Why Pfizer Shares Are Surging Today

Disney has a 52-week high of $203.02 and a 52-week low of $124.61.

