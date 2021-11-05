 Skip to main content

Proto Labs Appoints Dan Schumacher To Interim Role As CFO John Way Resigns
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2021 3:37pm   Comments
  • Proto Labs Inc (NYSE: PRLB) has named Dan Schumacher, Vice President of Investor Relations and FP&A, as the Interim CFO effective December 1, 2021.
  • John Way is resigning as Chief Financial Officer to pursue an opportunity at another company. Way will continue in his role through November 30, 2021.
  • Schumacher has been with Proto Labs for four years leading the company's investor relations and FP&A organizations, and has reported directly to Way since he joined the company in 2017.
  • Price Action: PRLB shares are trading lower by 3.15% at $61.8 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Management

