 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon Fires Up Challenge With Tesla CEO's SpaceX
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2021 4:14pm   Comments
Share:
Amazon Fires Up Challenge With Tesla CEO's SpaceX
  • Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Kuiper Systems LLC sought permission from U.S. regulators to launch another 4,538 satellites, Bloomberg reports.
  • The additions would bring Kuiper's constellation to 7,774 satellites. 
  • Amazon aims to bolster its constellation as it competes with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's SpaceX for broadband-from-space customers.
  • Kuiper and Musk's Space Exploration Technologies Corp each applied for satellite fleets in low-earth orbit. 
  • Amazon contested that SpaceX has not met regulatory requirements. SpaceX dismissed the criticism.
  • Amazon aims to deliver broadband internet to areas around the world that lack high-speed service, Reuters reports.
  • Amazon sought approval to launch and operate two prototype satellites by the end of 2022.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares closed higher by 1.21% at $3,518.99 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + TSLA)

This Adult-Themed Cryptocurrency Wants To Offer An Alternative To OnlyFans: Here Are The Details On Its New NFTs
Did Jeff Bezos Ask Tom Hanks To Pay $28M For A Blue Origin Space Flight?
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
New Coalition Hopes to Create Demand Drivers for Sustainable Solutions
Ford's Back to the Future EV Concept
Pfizer COVID-19 Pill Adds Momentum to the Reopening Trade
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com