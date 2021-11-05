Amazon Fires Up Challenge With Tesla CEO's SpaceX
- Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Kuiper Systems LLC sought permission from U.S. regulators to launch another 4,538 satellites, Bloomberg reports.
- The additions would bring Kuiper's constellation to 7,774 satellites.
- Amazon aims to bolster its constellation as it competes with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's SpaceX for broadband-from-space customers.
- Kuiper and Musk's Space Exploration Technologies Corp each applied for satellite fleets in low-earth orbit.
- Amazon contested that SpaceX has not met regulatory requirements. SpaceX dismissed the criticism.
- Amazon aims to deliver broadband internet to areas around the world that lack high-speed service, Reuters reports.
- Amazon sought approval to launch and operate two prototype satellites by the end of 2022.
- Price Action: AMZN shares closed higher by 1.21% at $3,518.99 on Friday.
