BWXT Names Robb LeMasters To Succeed David Black As Finance Chief
- BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE: BWXT) has appointed Robb A. LeMasters as senior vice president and chief financial officer effective November 15, 2021.
- LeMasters will succeed David S. Black, who will retire after 30 years of service to BWXT. Black will remain with the company through April 1, 2022, as a special advisor to CEO Rex Geveden.
- LeMasters, currently senior vice president and chief strategy officer for BWXT, served as a member of BWXT's board and its audit and finance committee from 2015 to 2020 and the compensation committee from 2017 to 2020.
- Before joining BWXT, he was a managing director at Blue Harbour Group and a founding partner of Theleme Partners.
- Price Action: BWXT shares are trading higher by 0.99% at $54.91 on the last check Friday.
