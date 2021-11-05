Facebook Joins Retail Store Bandwagon Like Apple, Google: All You Need To Know
- Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), formerly known as Facebook, has discussed opening retail stores that will eventually span the world, the New York Times reports.
- It said it’s shifting focus to building a virtual world or metaverse where users can socialize, work, and play with Oculus Quest VR headsets (rebranded Meta Quest), AR smart glasses developed with Ray-Ban called Stories, and Facebook Portal video chat devices, CNBC reports.
- Meta would use the stores to introduce people to devices made by the company’s Reality Labs division, like virtual reality headsets and, eventually, augmented reality glasses.
- These devices are gateways to the metaverse, a futuristic digital world where people seamlessly move from virtual to augmented reality versions.
- Meta is reportedly planning a flagship store for Burlingame, California, where it has an office for Reality Labs.
- Meta envisions shops with a modern, minimalist aesthetic and subtle branding placement, TechCrunch reports.
- The company considered multiple names, like Facebook Hub, Facebook Commons, Facebook Innovations, Facebook Reality Store, and From Facebook.
- Before the name change, Facebook reportedly settled on calling its retail locations the “Facebook Store.”
- Meta aims to spark “curiosity” and “closeness” with its stores and provide customers with a welcoming atmosphere where they can have a “judgment-free journey” while experimenting with headsets.
- Companies like Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) have found success in retail stores, and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google recently made its debut. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) ditched its retail locations to focus on its online store.
- Price Action: FB shares closed higher by 1.64% at $341.35 on Friday.
- Photo by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.