Medtronic Touts 5-Year Data Of Self-Expanding TAVR Platform
- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) presented five-year clinical data for CoreValve and Evolut transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) platforms at the 33rd Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) conference.
- The trial evaluated two early valve generations across various valve sizes in 864 intermediate-risk symptomatic severe aortic stenosis patients.
- Patients in the TAVR arm were compared to 796 intermediate-risk patients who were randomized to open-heart surgery.
- Data showed from the trial demonstrated that the hemodynamic (blood flow) benefits of the CoreValve and Evolut systems were maintained at five years with a favorable safety profile and stable valve performance.
- At five years, rates of all-cause mortality were similar between TAVR with the CoreValve/Evolut platform and surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR) (30.0% for TAVR versus 28.7% for SAVR), while rates of disabling stroke were also similar (4.1% for TAVR versus 5.8% for SAVR).
- The TAVR arm continued to demonstrate durable valve longevity at five years. Additionally, valve thrombosis remained low out to five years for both TAVR and SAVR.
