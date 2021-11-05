 Skip to main content

Medtronic Touts 5-Year Data Of Self-Expanding TAVR Platform
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2021 1:39pm   Comments
  • Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDTpresented five-year clinical data for CoreValve and Evolut transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) platforms at the 33rd Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) conference.
  • The trial evaluated two early valve generations across various valve sizes in 864 intermediate-risk symptomatic severe aortic stenosis patients. 
  • Patients in the TAVR arm were compared to 796 intermediate-risk patients who were randomized to open-heart surgery.
  • Data showed from the trial demonstrated that the hemodynamic (blood flow) benefits of the CoreValve and Evolut systems were maintained at five years with a favorable safety profile and stable valve performance.
  • At five years, rates of all-cause mortality were similar between TAVR with the CoreValve/Evolut platform and surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR) (30.0% for TAVR versus 28.7% for SAVR), while rates of disabling stroke were also similar (4.1% for TAVR versus 5.8% for SAVR).
  • The TAVR arm continued to demonstrate durable valve longevity at five years. Additionally, valve thrombosis remained low out to five years for both TAVR and SAVR.
  • Price Action: MDT shares are up 2.30% at $123.47 during the market session on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care General

