 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Did Jeff Bezos Ask Tom Hanks To Pay $28M For A Blue Origin Space Flight?
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 05, 2021 2:20pm   Comments
Share:
Did Jeff Bezos Ask Tom Hanks To Pay $28M For A Blue Origin Space Flight?

Poor Jeff Bezos. First, the Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder lost his lawsuit against NASA to stop the awarding of a lunar lander contract to rival Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Now he is being dissed in front of a television audience by Hollywood’s most likeable actor.

What Happened: Tom Hanks is no stranger to space — he played astronaut Jim Lovell in the 1995 film “Apollo 13.” But in an appearance this week on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Hanks confirmed a report that Bezos invited him to go on a Blue Origin flight to the edge of space.

"Well yeah, provided I pay," Hanks said. "It costs like $28 million or something like that. And I'm doing good, Jimmy — I'm doing good — but I ain't paying $28 million.”

Related Link: Here's The First Peek At Jeff Bezos' $500M Superyacht

What Else Happened: Hanks added that he could “simulate the experience of going to space right now” and proceeded to take a semi-horizontal position in his chair while shaking his body in mild convulsions. Hanks then simulated weightlessness by extending his arms and legs out, followed by another round of semi-horizontal convulsions.

“I don't need to spend 28 million bucks to do that,” he added.

With Hanks declining Bezos’ invitation, he paved the way for “Star Trek” William Shatner to be the first actor to fly into space – reportedly, Shatner was invited by Bezos and was not required to pay for the trip.

Hanks’ recollection of his turning down Bezos can be seen here, starting around the 5:25 mark.

Photo: Tom Hanks in "Apollo 13," courtesy of Universal Pictures.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
New Coalition Hopes to Create Demand Drivers for Sustainable Solutions
Todos Medical Says It Wants to Outfox COVID-19 & Cancer Along With Rivals Pfizer & Merck With New Theranostic Approach
CME Bitcoin Futures Trading To Run On Google Cloud After $1B Investment From Alphabet
CNBC's Final Trades: Pfizer, Small Caps And These 2 E-Commerce Giants
Former Rivian Executive Sues EV Maker Alleging 'Toxic Bro Culture' And Gender Discrimination
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Blue Origin Jeff Bezos Jimmy Kimmel space Space Exploration Tom HanksNews Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com