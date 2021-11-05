64 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ: MYNZ) shares climbed 198.4% to $14.92. Mainz Biomed priced its initial public offering of 2 million ordinary shares at $5, the middle of the estimated price range of $4-$6, for raising gross proceeds of $10 million.
- Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) shares climbed 44.6% to $14.01 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued FY21 sales guidance.
- FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FATBB) gained 41.3% to $24.02 after the company reported fiscal third quarter 2021 financial results for the 13-week period ending September 26, 2021.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) climbed 31.8% to $1.70 after the company announced its ReBoot device has been granted designation as a Breakthrough Device by the FDA.
- Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) gained 28% to $2.9450.
- 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT) jumped 27.8% to $34.06.
- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY) rose 25.8% to $15.40. Chinook Therapeutics recently highlighted 6 ePoster presentations on BION-1301, Atrasentan programs at the American Society Of Nephrology Kidney Week.
- Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) gained 24% to $96.82 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results. BTIG upgraded Shake Shack from Neutral to Buy.
- BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) jumped 23.1% to $56.42 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) gained 22.6% to $35.83 following upbeat Q3 results.
- Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSON) rose 20.4% to $22.21 after reporting Q3 results.
- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) jumped 19.9% to $5.40. Alimera Sciences Director James R Largent acquired a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $4.31.
- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) shares gained 19% to $1.32 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) gained 19% to $41.59 after reporting a surprise quarterly profit.
- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) surged 18.3% to $85.67 following strong quarterly results.
- Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) gained 17.8% to $8.83 following upbeat quarterly results.
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOS) jumped 17.3% to $47.43 after the company reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 40.3% year-on-year to C$232.9 million. Canada Goose expects FY22 revenue of C$1.125 billion - C$1.175 billion, compared to the prior outlook of exceeding C$1.00 billion.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) rose 16.9% to $5.78 after the company posted strong Q3 results and raised FY21 forecast.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) rose 16.7% to $1.2254 after reporting preliminary results for the third quarter.
- Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) gained 16.2% to $256.63 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) rose 15.4% to $40.94 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued FY21 guidance above estimates.
- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) gained 14.5% to $60.66. Wedbush upgraded IGM Biosciences from Neutral to Outperform and announced $82 price target.
- Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) gained 13.8% to $83.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued Q4 and FY21 revenue guidance above estimates.
- Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) jumped 13.5% to $122.08 following strong quarterly results.
- Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) shares gained 12.5% to $177.21 as the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for the third quarter on Thursday.
- JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) gained 12.5% to $39.88 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) gained 12.2% to $23.36 following positive data from Pfizer for its COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment candidate.
- Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) surged 11.8% to $13.27 on narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) rose 11.3% to $198.60 after the company reported its best quarter on record, with earnings and sales figures surpassing market expectations.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) rose 9.4% to $33.00 after the company reported quarterly results.
- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) gained 9.4% to $23.46 on upbeat quarterly results.
- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) rose 8.7% to $181.41 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued FY21 guidance above estimates.
- Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) rose 8.6% to $22.03. Fluor stated that the Fluor Petrosea Joint Organization (FPJO) joint venture has been selected by PT Freeport Indonesia to install a new grinding mill at Grasberg copper and gold mining district in Papua, Indonesia.
- Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) gained 8.3% to $47.49 after the company announced its COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment candidate reduced risk of hospitalization or death by 89% in interim analysis of a Phase 2/3 study.
- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) rose 6.1% to $46.28 following Q3 results. Pinterest reported upbeat results for its third quarter on Thursday. However, the company also posted a shortfall in monthly active users.
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) shares rose 5.5% to $18.37 after the company reported upbeat Q3 earnings and issued strong FY21 forecast.
Losers
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) shares dipped 73.9% to $9.40 after announcing disappointing results from the INTRIGUE Phase 3 study of Qinlock in patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) previously treated with Novartis AG's (NYSE: NVS) Gleevec (imatinib). The study did not meet the primary endpoint of improved progression-free survival (PFS) compared with the standard of care Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) Sutent (sunitinib).
- Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) fell 43.8% to $7.12 after the company priced 3.43 million ADS offering at $7 per ADS.
- BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRTX) fell 39.6% to $8.15. BioRestorative therapies priced its $23 million public offering and uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market.
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) dropped 37.8% to $32.72 after reporting a loss for the third quarter.
- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC) fell 35.6% to $19.15 following downbeat quarterly results.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) shares fell 33.3% to $57.43 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) dropped 31.3% to $20.82.
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) shares fell 30.8% to $4.4250 after reporting a loss for the third quarter.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) dipped 28.4% to $6.18. S&P Dow Jones Indices said Loyalty Ventures will join S&P SmallCap 600, replacing Applied Optoelectronics.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) fell 24.4% to $3.22. TDH Holdings shares jumped around 80% on Thursday after the company announced it entered into a securities purchase agreement for a registered direct offering and closed the offering, raising $9.9 million in gross proceeds from the sale.
- CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PMTS) fell 22.9% to $23.54 after reporting Q3 results.
- New Found Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: NFGC) dipped 22.8% to $5.75. New Found issued an update on its QA/QC program and announced collaboration with MSALABS to utilize Chrysos PhotonAssayTM methods for its Queensway project.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) fell 22.6% to $12.88 following weak quarterly sales.
- SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) dropped 21% to $10.33 following Q1 results.
- Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) dropped 20.9% to $10.35. Mullen Automotive commenced trading on the NASDAQ.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) fell 20.7% to $7.07. The FDA declined the emergency use authorization (EUA) for NRx Pharmaceuticals' Zyesami (aviptadil).
- Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICVX) dipped 18.8% to $27.50.
- Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) shares fell 18.7% to $2.04 after surging 36% on Thursday.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) dropped 17.2% to $226.70 following positive data from Pfizer for its COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment candidate.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) fell 14.9% to $17.67 after reporting a loss for the third quarter.
- Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) fell 14.6% to $6.33.
- AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN) dropped 14.4% to $96.25 following Q3 results.
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) fell 13.3% to $12.05 following Q3 results.
- Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) fell 13% to $15.60 after surging 45% on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Redbox Entertainment with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $25.
- Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) dropped 13% to $49.47 following Q3 results.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 11.5% to $158.64 after reporting quarterly results.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) fell 11.4% to $2.17 after reporting a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) shares fell 8.3% to $14.96. bluebird completed the tax-free spin-off of its oncology programs and portfolio into 2seventy bio, Inc.
