 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bill.com Shares Soar As Analysts Bump Up Price Targets
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2021 3:49pm   Comments
Share:
Bill.com Shares Soar As Analysts Bump Up Price Targets
  • Analysts bumped up price targets on Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL) following upbeat Q1 FY22 results.
  • Canaccord analyst Joseph Vafi raised the price target to $366 from $284, implying 24.5% upside, and reiterated a Buy. 
  • The analyst believes core organic revenue growth is benefiting from the ongoing network effects of the Bill platform, along with cross-selling opportunities already being realized from Divvy.
  • Piper Sandler maintained Overweight and lifted the price target to $380, implying a 29.3% upside.
  • The firm is positive on 'another surprise acceleration in organic core revenue with 78% Y/Y growth' with 5,600 net quarterly adds; sees company's 'differentiated business riding an SMB finance transformation wave.'
  • SMBC Nikko maintained Outperform and raised the price target to $370, implying a 25.9% upside.
  • Needham maintained a Buy and increased the price target to $370.
  • KeyBanc affirmed Overweight and increased the price target to $375, implying a 27.6% upside.
  • The firm is positive on 'high-quality organic revenue beat' with organic growth guided to mid-50s from mid-40s; it sees the combination of strong organic trends to drive company strategy focused on back-office operations.
  • Price Action: BILL shares traded higher by 13.40% at $333.32 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for BILL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2021SMBC NikkoMaintainsOutperform
Nov 2021NeedhamMaintainsBuy
Nov 2021Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for BILL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BILL)

Expert Ratings For Bill.com Holdings
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Expert Ratings For Bill.com Holdings
6 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
COGTHC Wainwright & Co.Maintains31.0
CHUYStephens & Co.Maintains37.0
NVMINeedhamMaintains135.0
SRRAHC Wainwright & Co.Maintains35.0
ALBOHC Wainwright & Co.Maintains80.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com