Notable Overstock.Com Insider Makes $105K Sale
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2021 12:02pm   Comments
Notable Overstock.Com Insider Makes $105K Sale

Alan Mark Baker, Chief Product Officer at Overstock.Com (NASDAQ:OSTK), made a large insider sell on November 3, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Baker sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.Com at a price of $105.00. The total transaction amounted to $105,000.

Following the transaction, Baker still owns 2,035 shares of Overstock.Com worth $213,023.

Overstock.Com shares are trading down 0.2% at $104.68 at the time of this writing on Friday morning.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Overstock.Com's Insider Trades.

 

Posted-In: Alan Mark Baker BZI-IT Insider sellsNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

