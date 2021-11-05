A Look Into Basic Materials Sector Value Stocks

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the basic materials sector that may be worth watching:

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) - P/E: 6.29 Koppers Hldgs (NYSE:KOP) - P/E: 6.36 AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) - P/E: 9.48 Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) - P/E: 6.11 Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) - P/E: 3.35

Most recently, Nexa Resources reported earnings per share at -0.14, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.82. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.62%, which has decreased by 1.75% from 4.37% last quarter.

Koppers Hldgs's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 1.01, whereas in Q2, they were at 1.41. Koppers Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

AdvanSix's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 1.51, whereas in Q2, they were at 1.53. AdvanSix does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Olympic Steel experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 2.84 in Q2 and is now 4.09. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.28%, which has increased by 0.03% from last quarter's yield of 0.25%.

Gerdau has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.62, which has increased by 77.14% compared to Q2, which was 0.35. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 20.4%, which has increased by 13.44% from 6.96% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.