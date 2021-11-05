On Holding Launches CleanCloud Foam For Shoe Bottom Units
- On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) has launched a new foam material, CleanCloud, made using carbon emissions as raw material, collaborating with LanzaTech and Borealis.
- LanzaTech uses a combination of genetic engineering, artificial intelligence, and innovations in mechanical and chemical engineering to manufacture chemicals utilizing a process that soaks up carbon rather than emitting it.
- CleanCloud will be used as a primary raw material for a shoe bottom unit, specifically EVA (ethylene vinyl acetate) foam, which could also be used in other shoe parts and products in the future.
- On Holding expects to exchange all bottom units from On shoes currently made from EVA with CleanCloud.
- Price Action: ONON shares closed lower by 2.13% at $37.63 on Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.