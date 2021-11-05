 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alphabet Introduces AI Company For Drug Discovery: All You Need To Know
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2021 9:02am   Comments
Share:
Alphabet Introduces AI Company For Drug Discovery: All You Need To Know
  • Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) launched an artificial intelligence company Isomorphic Labs, to discover new drugs, Financial Times reports.
  • U.K.-registered Isomorphic Labs will use technology from its sister company DeepMind "to accelerate drug discovery, and ultimately, find cures for overwhelming diseases.
  • DeepMind head Demis Hassabis would also become the CEO of Isomorphic Labs.
  • In July, DeepMind showcased how its AlphaFold2 technology could precisely predict the shape of every protein in the human body.
  •  DeepMind's model takes a sequence of amino acids and maps its shape's twists and turns, solving tricky biological problems.
  • DeepMind would use the technology to explore treatments for fatal diseases like Chagas disease and Leishmaniasis.
  • Isomorphic Labs will partner with pharmaceutical and biomedical companies and is hiring scientists, engineers, and machine learning experts.
  • The AlphaFold2 technology and database will remain open-sourced for external use.
  • Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 0.24% at $2,980.80 premarket on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

CME Bitcoin Futures Trading To Run On Google Cloud After $1B Investment From Alphabet
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Right After The Stock Split, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Is Apple The Most Overpriced Tech Stock Right Now? Dan Niles Weighs In
Chief Executive Officer Of Alphabet Makes $8.7M Sale
Google To Bid For Pentagon Cloud Computing Contract; Oracle, IBM May Join Too
Waymo To Start Autonomous Car Testing In Its Most Difficult Location Yet
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com