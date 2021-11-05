 Skip to main content

Jim Cramer Prefers Sea Over Coupang, Considers iStar Inexpensive

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2021 7:34am   Comments
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Himax Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a "so-so integrated circuits" firm. He recommends buying Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL).

Cramer considers Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) as a small Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE), and recommends buying Adobe.

The "Mad Money" host said he prefers Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) over Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG).

Cramer recommends holding shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC). However, he recommends further buying of the stock in case it goes to $45.

He said The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) is a tough one and he wants to "pull back a little bit."

Cramer said he likes Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ: KVSB) despite him rarely liking the SPACs.

He likes iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) as it’s an inexpensive stock.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundNews Small Cap Markets Media Trading Ideas

