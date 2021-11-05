Tesla Once Again Raises Prices As Model Y Sells Out, Adds New Free Paint Color

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been experiencing tremendous growth not only in its stock price, but also in its demand. The manufacturer can't keep up with demand as it deals with supply chain issues and growing popularity.

Due to this, Tesla has raised the price for the Model 3 and Model Y on its website by $1,000 for both vehicles. It has already raised prices several times this year. The Model Y is currently $5,500 more expensive than it was back in early June of 2021.

The Model Y has sold out for the remainder of 2021, with the earliest available delivery estimates being quoted for January 2022.

BREAKING: Tesla has increased the price of the Model 3 and Model Y by $1,000. Also, Tesla has made Midnight Silver Metallic a free color along with White. Black is now $1,500. • M3: $44,990

• Model Y LR starting price: $57,990

• Model Y Performance starting price: $62,990 pic.twitter.com/Xv0MUSCInE — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) November 5, 2021

Other changes made to its site is offering a Midnight Silver Metallic as a new free paint option. Before, white was the only free paint color available, but now customers have two choices of a complimentary color.

The price of black paint has also increased from $1,000 to $1,500. Blue paint remains $1,000, and red paint is $2,500.

