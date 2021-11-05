 Skip to main content

Tesla Once Again Raises Prices As Model Y Sells Out, Adds New Free Paint Color

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2021 7:43am   Comments
Tesla Once Again Raises Prices As Model Y Sells Out, Adds New Free Paint Color

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been experiencing tremendous growth not only in its stock price, but also in its demand. The manufacturer can't keep up with demand as it deals with supply chain issues and growing popularity.

Due to this, Tesla has raised the price for the Model 3 and Model Y on its website by $1,000 for both vehicles. It has already raised prices several times this year. The Model Y is currently $5,500 more expensive than it was back in early June of 2021.

The Model Y has sold out for the remainder of 2021, with the earliest available delivery estimates being quoted for January 2022.

See Also: If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Right After The Stock Split, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Other changes made to its site is offering a Midnight Silver Metallic as a new free paint option. Before, white was the only free paint color available, but now customers have two choices of a complimentary color.

The price of black paint has also increased from $1,000 to $1,500. Blue paint remains $1,000, and red paint is $2,500.

Photo: courtesy of Tesla

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehiclesNews Tech

